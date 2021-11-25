State Street Corp Purchases 54,775 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.89% of REV Group worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in REV Group during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $17.27 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 2.44.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.