State Street Corp Purchases 82,120 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 2,507.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.38% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the second quarter worth $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $246,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOV opened at $93.00 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $581.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.46.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

