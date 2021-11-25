State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 3,059,610 VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,059,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,638,000. State Street Corp owned 1.59% of VistaGen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.