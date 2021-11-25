State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

State Street Corp increased its position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Oportun Financial worth $8,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,605 shares of company stock worth $745,185 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $659.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

