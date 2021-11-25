State Street Corp Sells 117,814 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,814 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.74% of Verso worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verso by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Verso by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 92,705 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Verso in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Verso by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

VRS opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Verso Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $24.70.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. On average, analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

Verso Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

