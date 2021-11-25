State Street Corp Sells 5,122 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 228,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

