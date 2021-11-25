State Street Corp Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,053,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.94% of AMMO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWW. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of -0.59. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

