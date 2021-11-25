Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,535 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $41,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

STLA opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

