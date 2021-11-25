Stellar (XLM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $567.62 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and $567.62 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00199053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.01 or 0.00737883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,545 coins and its circulating supply is 24,322,873,623 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

