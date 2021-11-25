Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Up 0.8%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42). Approximately 596,549 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £537.95 million and a PE ratio of 9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.15.

About Stenprop (LON:STP)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

