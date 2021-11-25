Step Finance Price Up 28.5% Over Last 7 Days (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges. Step Finance has a market cap of $3.11 million and $6.09 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

