STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

STERIS stock opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.04. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after buying an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,130,000 after buying an additional 76,668 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $876,113,000 after buying an additional 134,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

