Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,474 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 81,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 855.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 112,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

