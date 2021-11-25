stETH (Lido) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.14 or 0.07553450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.56 or 1.00028175 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022637 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

