Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (AT1, INVVY, IPW, ITOS, ITRN, IVA, IVR, IZEA, JD, JXN)

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

