Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 566 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 127.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 165.1% in the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.31. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.71.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

