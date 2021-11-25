Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 7,914 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. 2,738,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.