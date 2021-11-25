Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $412.11. 2,676,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,675. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

