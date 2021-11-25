Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,163. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.44. The stock has a market cap of $134.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

