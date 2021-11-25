Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $177.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,526. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

