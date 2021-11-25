Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $111.09. 3,227,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

