Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $20.72 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after buying an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.41.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.47. 2,914,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,003. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.96 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

