Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $31.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $231.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,040,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952,914. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.32 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

