Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $32.75 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,020. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $308.25 and its 200-day moving average is $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $225.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

