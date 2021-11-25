Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $33.54 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $2,182,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $4,999,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 988,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,051,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $3,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $362.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,097. The company has a market capitalization of $229.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.90. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

