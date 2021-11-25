Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,889. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

