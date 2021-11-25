Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,166. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

