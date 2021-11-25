Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $321,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 48.4% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $6.76 on Thursday, reaching $2,922.40. 900,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,850.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,668.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.