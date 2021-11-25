Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.73. 2,315,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $550.83.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

