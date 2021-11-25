Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,049 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.49. 948,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,689. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

