StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.88

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.88 and traded as low as $21.55. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 3,966 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $144.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02).

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. StoneCastle Financial’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

In other StoneCastle Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $71,946. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

