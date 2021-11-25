Stream Protocol Price Tops $0.0220 on Major Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $68,593.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stream Protocol

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,212,558 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

