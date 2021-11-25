Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $147.30 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Strike coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.58 or 0.00083482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $147.30 million and $5.16 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,432.59 or 0.07616850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,200.05 or 1.00009401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,031,959 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

