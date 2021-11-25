StrongHands Market Capitalization Tops $513,597.65 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $513,597.65 and approximately $194.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,439,858,316 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

