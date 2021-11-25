Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $343,116,000 after acquiring an additional 410,574 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $255.15. 1,062,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,289. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

