Student Coin (STC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.44 Million

Student Coin (CURRENCY:STC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Student Coin has a market cap of $27.24 million and $1.44 million worth of Student Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Student Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Student Coin has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

Student Coin Profile

Student Coin (STC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Student Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,322,747,502 coins. The official message board for Student Coin is medium.com/bitjob . The official website for Student Coin is bitjob.io . Student Coin’s official Twitter account is @STARCHAIN_STC

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. “

Buying and Selling Student Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Student Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Student Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Student Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

