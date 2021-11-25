SUKU One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.02 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $97.53 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

