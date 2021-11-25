Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517,949 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 365,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

