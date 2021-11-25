Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,880 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 532,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

