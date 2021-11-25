SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Top Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00094334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07579465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,958.43 or 1.00096469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

