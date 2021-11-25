SunContract (SNC) Price Up 1.9% This Week

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $270,573.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00239994 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00088474 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.