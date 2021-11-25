Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.49.
TSE:SU traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,694. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.29 and a 52-week high of C$34.35.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
