Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $42.10 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $42.10 million and $1.48 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,073,394 coins and its circulating supply is 335,513,221 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

