Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 275 ($3.59) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.72). Approximately 463,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 502,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

SDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Superdry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.50. The firm has a market cap of £234.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

