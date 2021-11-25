SuperFarm Price Hits $1.83 (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $653.35 million and approximately $59.50 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

