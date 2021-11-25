Supreme (LON:SUP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) rose 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.80 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 191.90 ($2.51). Approximately 95,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 243,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £223.81 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06.

Supreme Company Profile (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.