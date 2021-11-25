SureRemit (RMT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $704.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00068455 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00092342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,451.01 or 0.07585543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,713.26 or 1.00060933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

