Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). Approximately 306,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 344,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.87 million and a P/E ratio of 18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.03.

In other news, insider Nick Winks bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

