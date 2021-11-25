SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $2.46. SurgePays shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 289,634 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

