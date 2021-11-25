sUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.63 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $107.57 million and $1.63 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00233092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00089860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012390 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 107,500,625 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

